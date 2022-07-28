Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.39.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.81. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.69 and a 1-year high of C$12.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.867954 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,660,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,020,849.30. In other news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 316,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,891,021.76. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,660,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,020,849.30. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 68,600 shares of company stock worth $641,758.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.