John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.31%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

