Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Aldeyra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $59,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,557.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALDX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of ALDX opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

