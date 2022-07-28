Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $614,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $174,716,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,846,000 after purchasing an additional 461,566 shares during the period. Finally, WiL LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $80,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares in the company, valued at $46,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

