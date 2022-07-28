Comerica Bank Purchases 6,988 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,231 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,309 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,590,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,922,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,001,000 after acquiring an additional 970,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,382 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,543,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,858,149 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

