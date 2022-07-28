Comerica Bank Buys 1,416 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.34.

NYSE INVH opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

