Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $39.71 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.