Comerica Bank Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of NOW worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in NOW by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. bought a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $1,907,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 711,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DNOW opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.68. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

