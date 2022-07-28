Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Xerox by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Price Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.33%.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In related news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Xerox Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.