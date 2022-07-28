Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 378 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider William Banyai sold 378 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $16,325.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,174,505.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, William Banyai sold 318 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $11,699.22.

On Monday, May 23rd, William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The business had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,353,000 after buying an additional 1,003,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,677,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after purchasing an additional 300,885 shares during the period.

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

