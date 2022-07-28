Winsome Resources Limited (ASX:WR1) Insider Buys A$18,200.00 in Stock

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX:WR1 – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Evans bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$18,200.00 ($12,638.89).
Christopher (Chris) Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Christopher (Chris) Evans 500,000 shares of Winsome Resources stock.
Winsome Resources Price Performance
About Winsome Resources
See Also
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Winsome Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winsome Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.