Michael Demurjian Sells 70,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 70,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $20,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,838,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,623,265.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 70,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $20,300.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 60,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 60,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Michael Demurjian sold 53,097 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $13,274.25.

On Monday, May 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $12,500.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $15,500.00.

Tyme Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 180,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Tyme Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead drug product is SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, prostate, breast, lung, glioma, ovarian, sarcoma, and colon.

