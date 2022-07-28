Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) CEO Sells $22,918.43 in Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $22,918.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,894.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $441.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 72.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Albireo Pharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,351,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 339,490 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 18.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 236,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 84.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 120,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALBO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

