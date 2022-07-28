Gerald P. Plush Buys 1,000 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) insider Gerald P. Plush acquired 1,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,811.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

AMTB stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $924.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,027,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,449 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMTB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.