LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells $30,405.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $16,770.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,645.69.

On Monday, May 9th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $18,692.10.

On Thursday, April 28th, Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00.

LC opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,668,000 after buying an additional 626,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after buying an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

