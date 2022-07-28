RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells $36,939.84 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total transaction of $36,939.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $262.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.27. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.41.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.