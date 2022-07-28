Simone Watt Buys 250,000 Shares of SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV) Stock

SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV – Get Rating) insider Simone Watt bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,833.33).
SciDev Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.
About SciDev
