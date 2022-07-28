Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00.

NYSE PGTI opened at $20.70 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

