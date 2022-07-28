Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $40,230.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ralph Brandenberger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nkarta alerts:

On Friday, June 3rd, Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00.

Nkarta Stock Performance

NKTX stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $423.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $40.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.