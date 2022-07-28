Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $40,230.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ralph Brandenberger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 3rd, Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00.

Nkarta Stock Performance

NKTX stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $423.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $40.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

