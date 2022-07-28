Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Sells 13,321 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 13,321 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $47,156.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,959.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

STIM opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.82. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,667,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 338.8% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 490,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 846,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 300,651 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 279,220 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

