Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Citigroup

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,615,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

