Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOGI. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.33.

Logitech International Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.05. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.9742 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

