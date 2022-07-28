Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Edward Jones

Edward Jones lowered shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Down 0.1 %

FTS stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.