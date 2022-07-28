NiSource (NYSE:NI) Lifted to Buy at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $3,108,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 798,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,046,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after purchasing an additional 701,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

