MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEGEF opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

About MEG Energy



MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

