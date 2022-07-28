1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.74. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $212,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

