Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FOJCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Danske upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($17.65) to €18.50 ($18.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.