Investec Lowers Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) to Hold

Investec downgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Metro Bank Stock Performance

MBNKF stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

