Investec Lowers Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) to Hold

Investec downgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Metro Bank Stock Performance
MBNKF stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.
About Metro Bank
Featured Stories
