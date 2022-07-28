Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STLFF. HSBC raised Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stillfront Group AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.77.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. Stillfront Group AB has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

