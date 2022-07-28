Lufax (NYSE:LU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.40 price objective on the stock.

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.04.

LU opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 4.0% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 30.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Lufax by 54.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

