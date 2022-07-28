Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,240 ($26.99) to GBX 1,830 ($22.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,330.00.

OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.5017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 11.23%.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

