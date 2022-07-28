Citigroup Upgrades Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLS. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Celestica Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CLS opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

