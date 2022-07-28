DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 161,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,954 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $345,031,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares during the period.

BURL stock opened at $144.37 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

