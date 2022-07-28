Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $48.26 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

