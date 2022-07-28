DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 999 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.57. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

