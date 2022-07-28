DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,122 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.