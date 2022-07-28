Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Director Purchases C$73,681.40 in Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) Director Janice P. Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,681.40.

Shares of Sylogist stock opened at C$15.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sylogist Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.41 and a 12-month high of C$16.00.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

