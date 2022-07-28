Kevin A. Stephens Buys 699 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crown Castle International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $173.54 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.22.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

