Jennifer Michaelson Sells 8,000 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $116,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at $769,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $626.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -0.50. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,842,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

