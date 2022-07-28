Jennifer Michaelson Sells 8,000 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $116,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at $769,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $626.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -0.50. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $30.33.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
