Mark L. Farrell Sells 3,000 Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CHS Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $27.07 on Thursday. CHS Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Institutional Trading of CHS

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Get Rating ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

