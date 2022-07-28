Mark L. Farrell Sells 3,000 Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CHS Stock Performance

CHS stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. CHS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $29.39.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.