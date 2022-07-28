Insider Selling: Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Senior Officer Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total transaction of C$78,196.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,040,119.06.
Andrew Macritchie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 22nd, Andrew Macritchie sold 1,663 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$9,995.63.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Price Performance
Shares of CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
See Also
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.