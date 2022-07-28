Beat Kahli Acquires 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,810,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beat Kahli purchased 15,534 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $133,281.72.

On Monday, July 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $263,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,150.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00.

VOXX International Stock Performance

VOXX opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.18. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VOXX International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in VOXX International by 157.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in VOXX International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Stories

