Mario J. Gabelli Sells 2,000 Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GLU stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust ( NYSEAMERICAN:GLU Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

