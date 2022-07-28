Mark S. Garfield Sells 132 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $392.78 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

