Mark S. Garfield Sells 132 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $392.78 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
