Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.57.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,105,000 after acquiring an additional 233,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after acquiring an additional 370,435 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

