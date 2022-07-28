Escalade (ESCA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Escalade Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Escalade

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Escalade by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Escalade by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Escalade by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Escalade

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Escalade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

