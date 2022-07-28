Fox Factory (FOXF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Fox Factory to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Fox Factory has set its Q2 guidance at $1.10 to $1.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.00 to $5.30 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fox Factory Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $89.48 on Thursday. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $896,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 25.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 166.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

