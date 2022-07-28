McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.77.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $258.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.74.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

