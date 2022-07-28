Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Cowen

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JNPR. Barclays reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

JNPR opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,450,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 188,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $4,583,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

